LeBron James Shuts Down Attempted Trademark On 'King James'

Nick Wright: Trading Harden for Kyrie could be the next best option, talks Schröder & LeBron | THE HERD



Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to talk NBA reports ahead of the NBA Draft tonight. Colin suggests trading James Harden for Kyrie Irving and Nick thinks this could be one of the best options... Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:56 Published 2 weeks ago

LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister



LeBron James Asks for Help Finding Killer of His Friend's Sister. According to CNN, 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of the NBA star's friend, Brandon Weems, was shot and killed in her.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:09 Published on November 6, 2020