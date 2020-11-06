|
LeBron James Shuts Down Attempted Trademark On 'King James'
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published
LeBron James was famously crowned ”King James” as a teenage basketball phenom, but a cruise line attempted a coup by trademarking the nickname.
Katie Johnston reports.
