LeBron James Shuts Down Attempted Trademark On 'King James'

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:42s - Published
LeBron James was famously crowned ”King James” as a teenage basketball phenom, but a cruise line attempted a coup by trademarking the nickname.

Katie Johnston reports.


