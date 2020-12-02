Man furious over wife’s ‘emasculating’ behavior: ‘[He] needs to get a grip’ Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:47s - Published 3 weeks ago Man furious over wife’s ‘emasculating’ behavior: ‘[He] needs to get a grip’ A woman’s husband felt emasculated by her actions toward his brother.She went on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” (AITA) forum to get advice.When she and her husband were visiting his wealthy brother, she complimented her brother-in-law’s massive new house.“Legit every room was gorgeous and had something unique, so I admit I was fawning over the place,” the user said.Her husband, however, didn’t approve of her behavior.When they left, he exploded at her in the car.“I told him, don’t take your jealousy out on me”.Reddit felt the husband may have overreacted.“What a fragile ego,” one user wrote 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

