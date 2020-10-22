Its not too late to get a flu shot for kids

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 9 minutes ago

Local medial professionals are encouraging parents to do so

Pediatrician dr. timothy snyder with franciscan physician network says during his 30-plus years in the medical field he has never observed as many anti-vaccine parents than now.

He believes people are more skeptical of the flu vaccine in part due to the misinformation surrounding the pandemic and covid-19.

However parents should (not be blind sided by everything going on.

He says getting a flu vaccine is a part of staying vigilant as we approach a long and dark winter.

"i tell my patients, parents, i would never ask them to give their child a treatment i would not give my own children and they all have had all of their vaccines."

Dr. snyder says between 20-19 and early 20-20 there were 188 deaths among children 18 and under from influenza b.

Franciscan health physician network in west lafayette is administering flu shots for children ages six months to 18 years old this saturday from 10 a.m.

To 2 p.m.

