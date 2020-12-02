Global  
 

Colin Cowherd: LeBron plays prime-time game on Christmas Day for 17th year in a row; LeBron's Lakers deliver | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd breaks down why he won't stop talking about LeBron James.

Colin says LeBron constantly delivers and that is why he is playing the prime-time game on Christmas Day for the 17th year in a row.

The Los Angeles Lakers will matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.


