Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM

Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM

After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart.

"There are immense logistical challenges.

The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart.

So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected.

It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over.

Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

Brexit: Boris Johnson urges MPs to back 'historic' trade deal

 Parliament is being recalled on Wednesday to vote on the UK's future relationship with the EU.
BBC News

Landmark post-Brexit trade deal to be signed

 The treaty will be signed by Boris Johnson and EU chiefs on Wednesday as MPs prepare to vote on it.
BBC News
Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal [Video]

Labour will support 'far from ideal' Brexit trade deal

Shadow Business Minister Lucy Powell says Labour will support Boris Johnson's Brexit trade deal when it is put before the House of Commons on Wednesday, despite it being "far from ideal". The Labour MP's comments come amid rumours of a growing rebellion within the party against Keir Starmer's decision to support the deal. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:56Published
Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform [Video]

Jeremy Hunt: Conservative government can grasp now or never moment for social care reform

Boris Johnson has a 'now or never' opportunity to put in place a long-termplan to fund social care, former health secretary Jeremy Hunt said. The PrimeMinister could use the public support for the sector shown during the pandemicto set out why a new tax may be necessary to fund increasingly expensive carefor an ageing population. Mr Hunt suggested that addressing the issue – as MrJohnson promised when he entered Downing Street – could provide the PrimeMinister with a legacy similar to the establishment of the NHS in theaftermath of the Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:30Published

Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit plan for Britain remains a puzzle

 London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ended a rocky year on a high note, with a free-trade agreement with the European Union under his belt and mass..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

AP Top Stories December 30 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday December 30th: Bigger COVID relief payment proposal stalls in Senate; Incoming US Congressman dies from coronavirus..
USATODAY.com

High alert in UP after 10 test positive for new, more infectious strain of COVID-19

 Earlier on Wednesday, a two-year-old girl from UP's Meerut was found infected with the new COVID-19 strain which was first discovered in the UK.
DNA
AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK [Video]

AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID vaccine approved for use in UK

The UK authorises use of a second COVID-19 vaccine weeks after it approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:25Published
UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine [Video]

UK first to approve AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine approved by Britain on Wednesday provides a path out of the pandemic by the spring, by which time millions of vulnerable people will be protected, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published

Joe Exotic Says He'd Rather Die from COVID Than Go On Life Support

 Joe Exotic is taking a Patrick Henry approach to the possibility of catching COVID-19 -- if the world gives him COVID, then give him death too ... or something..
TMZ.com

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

Covaxin can offer protection against mutated coronavirus: Bharat Biotech

 Vaccine makers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca have also said that their vaccines against Covid-19 should work against the new strain.
DNA

Covid-19: First vaccine patient has her second jab

 Margaret Keenan, the first person in the world to have the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine, has final dose.
BBC News
First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother [Video]

First Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland given to 79-year-old grandmother

A 79-year-old grandmother from Dublin has become the first person in theRepublic to receive a coronavirus vaccination. Annie Lynch received thevaccine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin. It was the first Pfizer-BioNTechCovid-19 jab to be administered at four hospitals across the country: StJames’s and Beaumont Hospital in Dublin, Cork University Hospital andUniversity Hospital Galway.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vaccine overdose in Germany puts health workers in hospital

 Eight healthcare workers in Germany were accidentally injected with five times the recommended dose of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, Reuters reports.Four of the..
New Zealand Herald

German vaccination campaign overshadowed by mishaps

 Read full article Arno Schuetze and Michael Nienaber28 December 2020, 4:41 pm·3-min read Germany's COVID-19 vaccination campaign continues By Arno Schuetze and..
WorldNews
EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity' [Video]

EU nations kickstart mass COVID-19 vaccination programme in 'touching moment of unity'

EU member states each received the first shipment of just under 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine on Saturday in which the EU's top official hailed as a "moment of unity".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:55Published

Covid-19: Irish government authorises Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

 The country returns to stricter coronavirus restrictions on Christmas Eve until at least 12 January.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer Supplying U.S. With 100 Million More COVID Shots [Video]

Pfizer Supplying U.S. With 100 Million More COVID Shots

Pfizer Supplying U.S. With 100 Million More COVID Shots

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses [Video]

Local hospitals continue receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses

William Moccio is a Vietnam War Army veteran, and now, the first patient at James A. Haley Veteran’s Hospital to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:49Published
The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday [Video]

The Bidens To Get Vaccinated Monday

Joe and Jill Biden will get the COVID vaccine on Monday. This news comes from the incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki. Psaki also revealed that VP-elect Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, will..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published