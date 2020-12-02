Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.
After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart. "There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected. It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over. Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.
Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.