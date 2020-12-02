Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be made available across UK from next week: PM Johnson

Global  
 

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.


Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM [Video]

Pfizer's COVID vaccine: Individual requires 2 shots given 3 weeks apart, says UK PM

After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart. "There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected. It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over. Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published
Boris Johnson hails UK's first clinically approved vaccine [Video]

Boris Johnson hails UK's first clinically approved vaccine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the “searchlights of science” had picked outthe “invisible enemy” as he welcomed the approval of a coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:05Published
PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval [Video]

PM warns against ‘over-optimism’ following vaccine approval

Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against “over-optimism” and against falling “into the naive belief” that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:20Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: Vladimir Putin orders mass vaccination, with teachers and doctors first

 Just hours after the UK approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine and announced immediate plans for vaccination, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday..
New Zealand Herald
Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation [Video]

Vaccine: Starmer concern over care homes and disinformation

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as “bad and false information” about the vaccine “which in the end is going to cost lives”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:05Published

CDC urges Americans not to travel during holiday season due to pandemic

 The CDC just sliced the recommended quarantine time in half for some cases of exposure to COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

As COVID-19 hospitalizations near 100,000 in US, experts fear facilities soon be 'overrun' by patients and a lack of staff

 As COVID-19 hospitalizations increase exponentially, doctors, nurses, staff and ICU beds are needed. Health care experts are sounding an alarm.
USATODAY.com

Covid-19 coronavirus: Vaccine first puts spotlight on German pharma company BioNTech

 The email that arrived in the ancient German city of Mainz shortly before 1 am marked a turning point in the global effort to deliver a reliable vaccine against..
New Zealand Herald

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published
Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week [Video]

Covid-19 vaccine approved for use in UK from next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, paving the way for mass vaccination. Britain's medicines regulator, the MHRA, says the jab, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness, is safe to be rolled out. Report by Fullerg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:23Published
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine only approved after strict tests: MHRA

United Kingdom's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Dr June Raine said that the COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) has only been approved because those strict tests have been done and complied with. "Everyone can be absolutely confident that no corners whatsoever have been cut," she said. UK authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, to be made available across the country from next week.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:45Published

UK Is First Country to Approve Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine [Video]

UK Is First Country to Approve Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine

UK Is First Country to Approve Pfizer's Coronavirus Vaccine. Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, shared the news on Twitter. The government said the first batch of..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published
U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine [Video]

U.K. approves first Covid-19 vaccine

The U.K. has woken up to the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved, and will be rolled out as early as next week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK [Video]

Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine approved for public use in UK

Vaccine to be made available across UK from next week, says government.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:59Published