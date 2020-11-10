WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79
WWE legend and pioneer Pat Patterson - who invented the Royal Rumble match - has died aged 79.
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79.
The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. .
Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s
and became the first Intercontinental..
Out In The Ring Documentary movie - LGBTQ+ wrestlingOut In The Ring Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After years in production, the long awaited trailer for buzzed about LGBTQ+ wrestling documentary OUT IN THE RING has officially launched..