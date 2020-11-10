Global  
 

WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79

WWE legend and pioneer Pat Patterson - who invented the Royal Rumble match - has died aged 79.


WWE Legend Pat Patterson Dead at 79, First Gay Wrestling Superstar

WWE legend Pat Patterson -- the man who created the "Royal Rumble" -- has died, the organization...
Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79. Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental..

