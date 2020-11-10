WWE stars and wrestling fans mourn after legend Pat Patterson dies aged 79

WWE legend Pat Patterson -- the man who created the "Royal Rumble" -- has died, the organization...



Related videos from verified sources Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79



Pat Patterson, WWE Legend and First Gay Wrestling Superstar, Dead at 79. The WWE shared news of his death on Dec. 2. . Patterson joined the WWE in the late '70s and became the first Intercontinental.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:16 Published 1 hour ago Out In The Ring Documentary movie - LGBTQ+ wrestling



Out In The Ring Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After years in production, the long awaited trailer for buzzed about LGBTQ+ wrestling documentary OUT IN THE RING has officially launched.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:15 Published 3 weeks ago