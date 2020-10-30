MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show.
Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".
Report by Jonesia.
Boris Johnson urged caution despite the UK becoming the first country toapprove a coronavirus vaccine. The Prime Minister said logistical challengesmeant it would take a long time to immunise the majority of the population andcalled on people to continue following Government guidelines.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 hailed the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency for formally authorising the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine and said that government has accepted the recommendations to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for distribution across the UK from next week.
After the formal authorisation of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on December 02 said that the vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius and each person required two injections given three weeks apart. "There are immense logistical challenges. The vials are going to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius, each person needs two injections, three weeks apart. So it will inevitably take some months before almost vulnerable are protected. It's vital that we are not carried away with over-optimism or fall into the naive belief that the struggle is over. Today, in England, we have ended national restrictions, opening up significant parts of the economy," said PM Johnson on COVID vaccine.
Former leader of the Conservative party, Iain Duncan Smith, has said he will not be supporting the government as MPs vote on whether to accept the new revised tiering restrictions in England. The MP for Chingford and Woodford Green questioned the government's plans and called for "some just process, due process, that goes along in a reasonable way". Report by Thomasl.
Boris Johnson has attempted to ease concerns from fellow Conservative MPs over the incoming Covid tier system. MPs are due to vote on new restrictions, but the Prime Minister is facing a possible revolt from Tory backbenchers who are displeased with regional lockdown plans.
Boris Johnson has announced that all "wet pubs" are to receive further financial support, as he looks to ward off a Conservative rebellion over his post-lockdown plan. Opening the debate on the tiers system in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said all "wet pubs" - establishments that do not serve food - will receive £1,000 to "recognise how hard they have been hit" by Covid controls during what would typically be their busiest time of year. MPs are due to vote on Tuesday on measures that would put 99% of England's population into the tough measures of Tier 2 and Tier 3 when the second national lockdown ends on Wednesday. Pubs will only be allowed to open in Tier 2 if they can act as a restaurant, while those in Tier 3 will only be permitted to serve takeaway. Report by Thomasl.
Nicola Sturgeon says Prime Minister Boris Johnson should not stand in the way of another Scottish independence referendum, like his "pal" Donald Trump did.
Speaking on ITV's Good Morning Britain, the first minister warned politicians who attempted to halt the "tide of democracy" get "swept away". Report by Alibhaiz.
Mandatory credit: ITV The Prime Minister and his fiancee have made their firstTV appearance together to praise the nation’s NHS heroes - and thank them forsaving his life. The couple filmed their tribute to frontline workers for thisSunday’s Pride Of Britain Awards on ITV at 9pm.
Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed the news that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for use in the UK. However, the Labour leader raised concerns about the logistical challenges of delivering vaccines to the most vulnerable in care homes, as well as "bad and false information" about the vaccine "which in the end is going to cost lives". Report by Jonesia.
Boris Johnson sets out the distribution plan for the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine which has been approved for use in the UK. The prime minister also warned the public against "over-optimism" and against falling "into the naive belief" that the struggle against the coronavirus is over. His comments come as England enters a regional tiered system of restrictions following a month-long national lockdown. Report by Jonesia.
The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said, "be patient", when asked about ongoing post-Brexit trade talks with the UK. Michel Barnier was seen leaving talks in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon. As M. Barnier departed, three pro-EU protesters held signs and played Beethoven's 'Ode to Joy' - the anthem of the European Union. Report by Jonesia.
The Mayor of London says he "did a leap in the air" when he heard that the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine had been approved for use in the UK. Despite the "fantastic news" Sadiq Khan urged Londoners to remain cautious under England's new tiered lockdown restrictions saying: "We've got to follow the rules". Mr Khan added that he wants to "sensibly and reasonably" discuss with Londoners "who aren't persuaded" the benefits of vaccines. Report by Jonesia.