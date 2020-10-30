Global  
 

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:12s - Published
MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

MPs urge PM to visit Coronation Street

Conservative MP Conor Burns says he hopes that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the set of Coronation Street to mark 60 years of the ITV show.

Labour's Tracy Brabin, who played Tricia Armstrong on the show between 1994 and 1997, said Corrie is as much a part of British culture as "a nice cuppa, a fish and chip supper or sitting down to the Queen's Speech on Christmas Day".

Report by Jonesia.

