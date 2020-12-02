FOX Renews 'Masked Singer' For Fifth Season

Fox has renewed 'The Masked Singer' for a fifth season.

Wednesday is the show's two-hour semi-finals.

Fox announced the fifth season of the show will debut in 2021.

"This show brings joy to so many families across the country." Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials at Fox Entertainment said in a release.

Wade said he wanted to see "even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." The reality competition is hosted by Nick Cannon.

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke also appear as panelists.