Video Credit: We Should Talk - Duration: 00:45s
Lauren Zima spills on all things The Bachelorette and dating host Chris Harrison

Lauren Zima has solidified herself as perhaps the single most preeminent authority on all things Bachelor Nation through her work at Entertainment Tonight.

Gibson Johns interviews Lauren about her thoughts on the unusual current season of "The Bachelorette," how she built her recap show "Roses and Rosé," her relationship with host Chris Harrison and friendships with other Bachelor figures and her upcoming podcast, due out later this month.


