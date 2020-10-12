Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnany

When asked by a reporter on Wednesday if the White House was setting a good example by holding in-person holiday parties during a pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "if you can loot businesses, burn down buildings, engage in protest, you can also go to a Christmas party."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kayleigh McEnany Kayleigh McEnany White House Press Secretary

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany [Video]

Campaign not at Trump meeting with MI lawmakers -McEnany

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Michigan Republicans on Friday is not an "advocacy meeting" and will not include campaign officials, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said, without providing further details of the meeting agenda.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:48Published
McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight [Video]

McConnell backs Trump's election legal fight

[NFA] The top Republican in the U.S. Congress on Monday said President Donald Trump was well within his rights to look into charges of "irregularities" in last week's election, which has been called for Democrat Joe Biden, but did not offer any evidence of fraud. This report produced by Chris Dignam with commentary from Jan Wolfe.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:35Published
Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account [Video]

Twitter briefly restricts Trump campaign account

U.S. President Donald Trump's re-election campaign's Twitter account was briefly restricted on Thursday, causing an outcry from Republican lawmakers who accused social media companies of acting like "speech police" and vowing to hold Twitter responsible. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:54Published
Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci [Video]

Trump ad quotes me 'out of context': Fauci

[NFA] Top U.S. infectious diseases expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday he had not agreed to be featured in an ad by President Donald Trump's re-election campaign and that his comments were taken out of context. Matthew Larotonda reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:50Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US investigating secret bribe scheme for WH pardon

 Newly released court documents show the Justice Department is investigating whether there was a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well..
USATODAY.com

Justice Department investigating possible bribery-for-pardon scheme

 The Justice Department is investigating whether White House officials may have been potentially bribed in exchange for pardons. President Trump called the..
CBS News

Watchdog and historical groups sue White House over preserving records

 The lawsuit takes aim at a White House policy allowing officials to screenshot electronic messages.
CBS News

Redacted court documents show DOJ investigating "lobbying scheme" for possible White House pardon

 The Department of Justice is investigating a possible "secret lobbying scheme" where certain people allegedly "acted as lobbyists" in order to get a White House..
CBS News