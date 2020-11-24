Mo Gaba Way in Baltimore honors late 14-year-old superfan

Baltimore paid tribute Wednesday to one of the city's biggest and beloved sports fans.

Over the summer, 14-year-old Mo Gaba died from cancer, but his legacy lives on in a special way.

At the intersection of Ridgely and West streets lies Mo Gaba Way.

It runs all the way to Russell and Paca streets near both Oriole Park at Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, the places where Mo's beloved Orioles and Ravens play.