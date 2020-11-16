Harry Styles Responds to 'Vogue' Cover Backlash | Billboard News

2021 Grammys: The Most Shocking Snubs | Billboard NewsEvery year’s Grammy nominations brings its share of snubs and surprises. But this year also brought some absolute shockers.
Harry Styles' 'Vogue' Dress Controversy, People's Choice Awards Winners & More Music News | Billboard NewsThe Internet (and Olivia Wilde) defends Harry Styles after rocking a dress on 'Vogue,' Megan Thee Stallion says Tory Lanez tried to silence her with a bribe and the winners of 2020 People's Choice..
Harry Styles Fans Are Not Here for Ridiculous Criticism Over His Vogue Cover GownConservative commentator Candace Owens attempted to drag the singer for wearing a gown.