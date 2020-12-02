Owensboro Catholic Ready For Another Playoff Battle

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 weeks ago

Jessica hartman and the rest best served cold... and in these frigid conditions..

Owensboro catholic earned a trip to the 3rd round of the playoffs..

By topping hancock county in a win or go home rematch.

While spirits are high in owensboro..

The aces tell andrew garcia they aren't satisfied with where they are right now..

And this week's game is just another step towards the ultimate goal of a state title.

Back in week 6 of the kentucky high school football season, owensboro catholic lost a 1 point heartbreaker to hancock county, but in last fridays district championship, the aces returned the favor with a 27-26 win.

We've got a special group of boys here who have faced a lot of adversity all year long and they have stuck together through it all and now we've got a chance just like everybody else to keep going.

Coming up to hancock's week we all had a good practice the whole week, had a good game plan and followed through on friday.

The aces are back in the elite 8 for the first time since 2017, and are ready to take it a step further.

Usually owensboro catholic is a team that everybody knows and they think offense, offense, but this year i think we've played really strong in our defense.

Early in the season and more i think we're turning it back to that as we keep on going so, we're just happy that we're playing well and we're going to keep trying to do that.

Boarman-it's good to be out past thanksgiving and still playing football and we want to keep on going.

Murray awaits on friday and the aces will look to crack through a defense that has yielded just over 19 points a game.

Morris- we're just going to have to take care of the football well.

We know it's going to be a low scoring game our defense is solid as well.

It's going to be a hard hitting physical game.

Turnovers and penalties are going to be the difference in the end.

Hayden- we've got braden mundy, terrific athlete, and all of our guys on offense so, we're goign to let them do their job and we're going to just play our defense.

It's going to be a long hard fought game and i think we're going to be ready.

Reporting in owensboro andrew