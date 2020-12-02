TikTokers are sharing the 'most insane rich person behavior' they've ever experienced Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:57s - Published 5 minutes ago TikTokers are sharing the 'most insane rich person behavior' they've ever experienced TikTok user @missbeifong decided to ask her followers, .“What’s the most insane actual rich person behavior that you’ve experienced?”.One user, named Dani, shared that when she was in college and experiencing financial problems one semester, .her friend called her own father to "drop a couple grand" and help her out, which he had no problem doing.TikToker @punkyb00bster shared that her “sugar daddy” bought her a whole house in cash before legitimately ghosting her.Another TikToker, Sara Mascara, shared that one time, while she was working in a nightclub, .a man offered her $20,000 in cash to quit because she was "too nice" to be working there.Kasandra Flores' mother used to work cleaning a restaurant that belonged to a wealthy couple.The couple grew so attached to Kasandra that they offered her mother $1 million to adopt her. The mother declined 0

