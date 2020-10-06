Global  
 

Here are YouTube's 10 biggest breakout stars of 2020

YouTube just dropped some of its 2020 lists including its top breakout creators.The list featured a wide range of content categories, including gaming, workouts and skincare.Here are YouTube's top 10 breakout creators of 2020.10.

@Hyram.9.

@SomeGoodNews .8.

@Corpse Husband.7.

@Dixie D’Amelio.6.

@GeorgeNotFound.5.

@Charli D’Amelio.4.

@EddieVR .3.

@Chloe Ting.2.

@Tiko .1.

@Dream


