Here are YouTube's 10 biggest breakout stars of 2020

Who is Chase Hudson? Meet the man known as Lil Huddy



With TikTok being the social media platform du jour, TikTok celebrities are basically household names.Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, has 25.3 million TikTok followers, 9.8 million Instagram followers and..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 00:57 Published on October 6, 2020