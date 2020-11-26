Michael Flynn: President Trump, Please Suspend The Constitution And Declare Martial Law

Former national security advisor Michael Flynn shared an ad from a right-wing activist group on Twitter on Tuesday.

The group is calling on President Donald Trump to invoke martial law, to 'temporarily suspend the Constitution,' and have the military hold a new election.

In his post, Flynn tagged several Trump-supporting lawyers and media personalities, and wrote, 'Freedom never kneels except for God.'

Business Insider reports the ad came from Tom Zawistowski, the president of a right-wing Ohio activist group called the We The People Convention.

In fact, the president may not unilaterally cancel, delay, postpone, or change the date of an election, even if he declares martial--that power lies with Congress.

Declaring martial law also does not suspend the Constitution, and the military has no role in administering elections.