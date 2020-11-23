Global  
 

Harry Styles Reacts To Candace Owens Diss Over His Vogue Cover Dress

Harry Styles fires the perfect clapback at homophobes who couldn’t handle him wearing a dress. It involves a banana

Harry Styles clapped back at Candace Owens and every single homophobe who complained about him...
Harry Styles Shades Candace Owens' 'Bring Back Manly Men,' Discusses His 'Vogue' Gucci Dress

Harry Styles has a little something to say to conservative pundit Candace Owens. The 26-year-old...
AOC Applauds Harry Styles for Wearing Dress on Vogue Cover

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is defending Harry Styles amid backlash that erupted after he wore a...
Harry Styles also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself from the 'Variety' shoot, captioning it, "Bring back manly men," in a clear clapback to Candace Owens, who had slammed Styles' Vogue..

Harry Styles Responds to Candace Owens’ 'Vogue' Comments. Last month, Styles made history as the first-ever solo male cover star for 'Vogue.'. He wore a Gucci ball gown for the shoot, which did..

