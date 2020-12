Discussions about Target moving into the old Macy's and Kaufmann's building downtown are on the agenda for the Pittsburgh Planning Commission's upcoming meeting.



Related videos from verified sources Peoples Gas Holiday Market Opens Downtown



Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani heads over to Market Square to check out the Peoples Gas Holiday Market! Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:56 Published 1 day ago Police: Driver Shoots Bicyclist Multiple Times After Fight Downtown



A fight between a driver and bicyclist at a downtown bus stop led to gunshots Tuesday afternoon; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:30 Published 1 week ago Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership Hosting Safe Visits With Santa



KDKA's Celina Pompeani has more on how kids can safely visit with Santa Claus at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market in Downtown Pittsburgh. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 06:03 Published 1 week ago