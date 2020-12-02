Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:24s - Published
U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year

U.N. says 2020 likely second hottest year

This year is on track to be the second hottest on record, behind 2016, the World Meteorological Organization said on Wednesday.

Freddie Joyner has more

2020 is on track to be the second hottest year on record, behind 2016.

Five data sets currently place 2020, a year characterized by heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and raging hurricanes, as the second warmest since records began in 1850, according to the World Meteorological Organization- a UN agency- in a report out Wednesday.

U.N.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a speech to Columbia University Wednesday that human-caused greenhouse gas emissions are to blame and policies have yet to rise to the challenge.

“To put it simply, the state of the planet is broken.

Dear friends, humanity is waging war on nature.

This is suicidal.

Nature always strikes back -- and it is already doing so with growing force and fury.

(flash) This is an epic policy test.

But ultimately this is a moral test." The U.S report said extreme heat stoked wildfires this year across Australia, Siberia and the United States, sending smoke plumes around the globe….

Less visible was a surge in marine heat to record levels, with more than 80% of the global ocean experiencing a heatwave.




You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Meteorological Organization World Meteorological Organization Specialized agency of the United Nations

Climate report warns of rising risk as U.N. pushes nations to take action

 The World Meteorological Organization, a United Nations agency, released its 2020 climate report and the outlook isn't good. CBSN's Tanya Rivero spoke with..
CBS News

2020 one of three hottest years on record: UN

 This year is on course to be one of the three warmest ever recorded and could even top the record set in 2016, the United Nations has said. The past six years,..
WorldNews

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

Angus Taylor hails new emissions projections as UN names Australia as climate outlier in new report

 Government analysis shows Australia will meet its first Paris agreement emissions goal, but a UN report says it's not enough to stave off environmental damage.
SBS

WorldView: Wealthy nations accused of hoarding vaccines, and more global headlines

 Activists say nearly 70 lower-income countries will have less access to COVID-19 vaccines as wealthy nations begin hoarding supplies. And in Ethiopia, a U.N...
CBS News

The World Is Headed for 3 Degrees of Warming, U.N. Report Warns—But a Green Pandemic Recovery Could Offer Hope

 Dense U.N. reports may not make onto anyone’s must read list for the holidays, so think of the United Nations Environment Program’s 2020 Emissions Gap survey..
WorldNews

Climate change: Global 'elite' will need to slash high-carbon lifestyles

 The world's wealthiest 1% account for more than twice the combined carbon emissions of the poorest 50%, according to the UN. Their emissions gap report finds..
WorldNews

Over 80 mn people displaced, a ‘bleak milestone’: UN

 Despite calls for ceasefires and compassion amid the Covid-19 pandemic, violence and persecution have continued to force people from their homes, with record..
WorldNews

António Guterres António Guterres Secretary-General of the United Nations

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet" [Video]

UN Secretary-General Gutteres issues stark warning on "state of the planet"

Antonio Guterres called on humanity to end 'war on nature' in a landmark speech

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:24Published
UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature [Video]

UN Secretary-General Warns of Humanity's 'Suicidal' War on Nature

UN Secretary-General António Guterres made the statements on December 2nd during a speech about the state of the planet.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Sir David Attenborough: "Our lives depend" on climate change fight

 Sir David Attenborough discusses the climate crisis with the UN Secretary-General António Guterres.
BBC News

Columbia University Columbia University Private Ivy League research university in New York City

Columbia University students call for tuition strike, demand pandemic relief

 The Columbia University-Barnard College chapter of Young Democratic Socialists of America is calling on the Ivy League school to lower costs amid the coronavirus..
CBS News
Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests [Video]

Nasal Spray May Prevent COVID-19 Infections, Research Suggests

According to Yahoo! Finance, researchers at Columbia University have developed a nasal spray that was tested on ferrets and a 3D model of human lungs.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Siberia Siberia Geographical region in Russia

Migratory birds flock to Lucknow zoo [Video]

Migratory birds flock to Lucknow zoo

Migratory birds flock to Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden, with the advent of winter season. These birds have become centre of attraction for the visitors. These birds migrate to Lucknow from Siberia or other countries in search of food. Every year, migratory birds come to Lucknow zoo during winter season.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published
Migratory birds flock to Surat [Video]

Migratory birds flock to Surat

With onset of winter, flocks of birds from Siberia and Russia migrated to Surat. These birds migrate to places with suitable climatic conditions during winters. It's a sight to behold for bird watchers.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published