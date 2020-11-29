Travelers to Iceland Can Skip Quarantine or Testing If They've Had COVID-19

COVID Purple Tier: Travelers Returning To Santa Clara County Now Face A 14-Day QuarantineTravelers Returning To Santa Clara County Now Face A 14-Day Quarantine After Returning From A Trip Of More Than 150 miles.
Logan Airport COVID-19 testing site closed for weekend as travelers return from ThanksgivingOn what is considered to be one of the busiest travel weekends since the coronavirus pandemic began, the XpresSpa Group COVID-19 testing facility at Logan Airport was closed.
Santa Clara County Issues Tough New Restrictions on Businesses, Travelers, SportsWith new COVID cases and hospitalizations continuing to surge, Santa Clara County health officials Saturday announced further restrictions on local businesses, discouraged non-essential travel and will..