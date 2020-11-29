Travelers to Iceland Can Skip Quarantine or Testing If They've Had COVID-19

COVID Purple Tier: Travelers Returning To Santa Clara County Now Face A 14-Day Quarantine



Travelers Returning To Santa Clara County Now Face A 14-Day Quarantine After Returning From A Trip Of More Than 150 miles. Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:30 Published 2 days ago

Logan Airport COVID-19 testing site closed for weekend as travelers return from Thanksgiving



On what is considered to be one of the busiest travel weekends since the coronavirus pandemic began, the XpresSpa Group COVID-19 testing facility at Logan Airport was closed. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:32 Published 4 days ago