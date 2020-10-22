Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat

Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat

You might not be able to eat these delectable-looking soaps, but you sure can pamper yourself with them!

From sensational-smelling bath bombs to melt-in-your-hand body butters, Shea Shea Bakery’s skincare products are all about making self-care fun and indulgent.

All of these products are all-natural, handmade and they look good enough to eat!

Visit www.sheamakery.com to see how you can order your very own!

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat instantly.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Witch Hazel Good or Bad for Your Skin? Here's What Dermatologists Say About This Controversial Ingredient [Video]

Is Witch Hazel Good or Bad for Your Skin? Here's What Dermatologists Say About This Controversial Ingredient

Sensitive skin types, read up.

Credit: Hello Giggles     Duration: 01:12Published