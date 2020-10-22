Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat
Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 02:40s - Published
Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat
You might not be able to eat these delectable-looking soaps, but you sure can pamper yourself with them!
From sensational-smelling bath bombs to melt-in-your-hand body butters, Shea Shea Bakery’s skincare products are all about making self-care fun and indulgent.
All of these products are all-natural, handmade and they look good enough to eat!
Visit www.sheamakery.com to see how you can order your very own!
Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.
Stream Shea Shea Bakery has skincare products that look good enough to eat instantly.