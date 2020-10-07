Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fans return to EFL games after 226 days

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Fans return to EFL games after 226 days

Fans return to EFL games after 226 days

After 226 days away, fans of Luton, Wycombe, Charlton, Shrewsbury, Carlisle and Cambridge were able to watch their team in EFL action on Wednesday night.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Relief for fans to see Barrow in EFL' [Video]

'Relief for fans to see Barrow in EFL'

Barrow chief executive Levi Gill says recent news that limited fans will be able to attend their home games will come as a 'relief' for them to see the club back in the EFL this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:25Published
IOC expects international fans at Tokyo Games, investigating Belarus athlete discrimination claims [Video]

IOC expects international fans at Tokyo Games, investigating Belarus athlete discrimination claims

BROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: PART FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. AFTER 30 DAYS (OCTOBER 9, 2020) BROADCASTERS ARE PERMITTED TO USE SHORT EXCERPTS FOR NEWS REPORTING

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:23Published