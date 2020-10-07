Fans return to EFL games after 226 days
After 226 days away, fans of Luton, Wycombe, Charlton, Shrewsbury, Carlisle and Cambridge were able to watch their team in EFL action on Wednesday night.
'Relief for fans to see Barrow in EFL'Barrow chief executive Levi Gill says recent news that limited fans will be able to attend their home games will come as a 'relief' for them to see the club back in the EFL this season.
IOC expects international fans at Tokyo Games, investigating Belarus athlete discrimination claimsBROADCAST AND DIGITAL RESTRICTIONS~** Broadcasters: PART FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO COMMERCIAL USE. AFTER 30 DAYS (OCTOBER 9, 2020) BROADCASTERS ARE PERMITTED TO USE SHORT EXCERPTS FOR NEWS REPORTING