CDC Changes Guidelines On COVID-19 Quarantine

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:47s - Published
CDC Changes Guidelines On COVID-19 Quarantine
WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

CDC Expected To Revise Coronavirus Quarantine Guidelines, Reduce Number Of Recommended Isolation Days

A senior administration official called the revision ‘long overdue’
Daily Caller - Published

CDC weighs shortening COVID-19 quarantine as new cases surge

As coronavirus cases in the U.S. spike to record highs, the Centers for Disease Control and...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Newsy



CDC Shortens Recommended Quarantine To 10 Days [Video]

CDC Shortens Recommended Quarantine To 10 Days

The CDC has allowed quarantines to end after 10 days rather than 14 to those exposed to coronavirus.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:01Published
CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantine [Video]

CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantine

Today the CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for quarantining. A senior CDC official says people who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published
