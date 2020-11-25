CDC Changes Guidelines On COVID-19 Quarantine

CDC Shortens Recommended Quarantine To 10 DaysThe CDC has allowed quarantines to end after 10 days rather than 14 to those exposed to coronavirus.
CDC to announce new guidelines for quarantineToday the CDC is expected to announce new guidelines for quarantining. A senior CDC official says people who test positive for COVID-19 will now have to quarantine for 10 days instead of 14.
'If you can loot... you can also go to a Christmas party'- McEnanyWhen asked by a reporter on Wednesday if the White House was setting a good example by holding in-person holiday parties during a pandemic, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said "if you can..