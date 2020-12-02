Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Suffered 3rd Degree Burns
CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the latest details on how a 22-year-old mother abused her 4-year-old boy suffered 3rd degree burns.
Two-year-old boy about to undergo third heart surgeryA two-year-old Valley boy is about to undergo his third heart surgery.
Baltimore Police: 1-Year-Old Girl's October Death Ruled Homicide Due To Child AbuseBaltimore Police: 1-Year-Old Girl's October Death Ruled Homicide Due To Child Abuse
Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: AuthoritiesWesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, who had a 4-year-old child with them, were charged with reckless endangering in the second degree