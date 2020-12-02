Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Suffered 3rd Degree Burns

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Suffered 3rd Degree Burns

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Suffered 3rd Degree Burns

CBS4's Peter D'Oench shares the latest details on how a 22-year-old mother abused her 4-year-old boy suffered 3rd degree burns.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami PD Alarmed By Child Abuse Case Where 4-Year-Old Boy Needed Surgery After 3rd-Degree Burns To Hand

The Miami Police Department is alarmed by a new case revealing a “long period” of abuse of a...
cbs4.com - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Two-year-old boy about to undergo third heart surgery [Video]

Two-year-old boy about to undergo third heart surgery

A two-year-old Valley boy is about to undergo his third heart surgery.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:32Published
Baltimore Police: 1-Year-Old Girl's October Death Ruled Homicide Due To Child Abuse [Video]

Baltimore Police: 1-Year-Old Girl's October Death Ruled Homicide Due To Child Abuse

Baltimore Police: 1-Year-Old Girl's October Death Ruled Homicide Due To Child Abuse

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:17Published
Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities [Video]

Couple Arrested After Boarding Flight to Hawaii Despite Testing Positive for COVID-19: Authorities

Wesley Moribe and Courtney Peterson, who had a 4-year-old child with them, were charged with reckless endangering in the second degree

Credit: People     Duration: 01:22Published