Hundreds of North Alabama hospital staff members out of work

25 years of public service, we are talking about alternatives for space for a morgue.

This is as real as it gets," you just heard a very stern statement from madison county commisioner dale strong as coronavirus cases surge across alabama.

Today, i learned more than 200 hospital staff members across north alabama are not working right now... they're either out sick with coronavius... in quarantine... or starting to show symptoms of the virus... more healthcare workers are getting sick as hospitals are becoming overloaded with more than 900 people admitted.

That's double the amount of covid-19 patients since last month.

The c-e-o of huntsville hospital says he's concerned with the number of staff out that treatment may become impacted.

"we've got very big facilities and we've got a lot of places to put patients.

Our issue is going to be staff.

There's only so many staff avaiable in huntsville, in alabama, in the southeast, in the united states.

Eventually you run out of people to take care of patients.

You don't run out of places to put patients," spillers says they're in a good space with hiring more nurses and staff... and they don't want anyone to worry that we'll not have any medical staff at any one of the hospitals.

Spillers says right now they have more than 100 people in the final stages of training to be brought into the hospitals as staff members and another 130 starting next month.

We also learned staffing is a problem.

In alabama - we lose them to other states for better opportunities.

Spillers says we're trying to stay as competitive