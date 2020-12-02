Ex-Bill Clinton aide Doug Band dishes on family ties to Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell
Former Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton Volunteer to Get COVID-19 Vaccine on CameraBarack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are stepping forward to publicly promote the COVID-19 vaccine.
Former Presidents Agree To Broadcast Themselves Taking VaccineFormer Presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton have agreed to get the COVID vaccine once it's approved, and to allow the experience to be broadcast to the public.
Obama, Bush and Clinton Say They Will Publicly Get Vaccinated to Prove SafetyFormer Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are encouraging the American people to get vaccinated–by publicly doing so themselves. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.