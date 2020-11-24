Video Credit: KIMT - Published 6 days ago

Rochester Public schools is partnering with channel one regional food bank and Olmsted county to give away free meals for everyone in the family.

RPS And Channel One Distribute Food To Families

"*10 we've talked a lot about a surge in food insecurity during this lengthy pandemic.

Kimt news three's mary peters joins me live with a look at this unique collaboration ?

"* mary?

Katie ?

"* yes, i am here at the fairgrounds where earlier today, just behind me, cars lined up for the free meals.

Meal kits from rps are available for all children eighteen years and younger.

Children do not need to be enrolled in rochester public schools to receive these meals.

Ready to eat meals are available for anyone else in the household through channel one food bank.

The food bank wants families to know this service is available to whoever needs it, no i really want families to know that this is there for them.

It is theirs to use.

They do not have to feel like they're taking a handout.

I feel like there's a stigma around these food programs, but i don't want there to be.

I wish everybody would just use it if