Sasha Obama Is Our New Favorite TikTok Star

TikTok Star Addison Rae Confirms She's Dating Bryce Hall for Second Time: 'Gonna Be Really Interesting'



"This is our second time dating, ever," Addison Easterling said Credit: People Duration: 01:03 Published 1 day ago

Jack Black Wears Red Speedo to Dance to Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B.’s ‘WAP’ in New TikTok Video



Jack Black's impressive dance moves caught the eye of celebrities like Robert Downey Jr., Jeremy Renner and Joel McHale Credit: People Duration: 01:48 Published 2 weeks ago