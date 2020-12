CDC Urges Against Travel to Mexico As COVID-19 Cases Rise Video Credit: Travel & Leisure - Duration: 00:54s - Published 1 day ago CDC Urges Against Travel to Mexico As COVID-19 Cases Rise American travel to Mexico has increased over the past few months, as airlines have added flights back to their schedules. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources CDC urges Americans not to travel for Christmas



With Christmas just weeks away, the CDC has extended its warning and urged people not to travel as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:52 Published 16 hours ago