WEB EXTRA: All I Want For Christmas Is You
With Christmas approaching, Mariah Carey's classic song "All I Want For Christmas Is You" remains #1on Billboard's Holiday 100 List.
WEB EXTRA: Cargo Ship Rescues Missing BoaterA boater missing for about two days was rescued after the lookout on passing ship saw him clinging to the bow of his boat.
WEB EXTRA: Dolphin Jumps Alongside Foil Border In FloridaHere's the moment a dolphin jumped alongside a man who was foil boarding in Naples, FL over the weekend.
WEB EXTRA: Giant Salvation Army Red Kettle In Times SquareThe Salvation Army says this is the "world's largest real Red Kettle." The 7' 6" aluminum kettle is hanging from a 32' tall stand in NY's Times Square and will travel around the city, according to the..