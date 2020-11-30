Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in
Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 05:18s - Published
6 minutes ago
Full Interview: Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly speaks to the media after being sworn in
Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and husband of former Rep.
Gabrielle Giffords, was sworn in as a U.S. senator on Wednesday afternoon.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Kelly To Be Sworn In, Flipping Arizona From Red To Blue On Wednesday, Democrats will pick up a Senate seat when former astronaut Mark Kelly is sworn in as a US senator for Arizona.
Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally last month.
Other.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 hours ago
Mark Kelly to be sworn into Senate Wednesday Sen. elect Mark Kelly will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Arizona time Wednesday, Dec. 2, a Kelly campaign spokeswoman told KGUN9. Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ Duration: 00:17 Published 2 days ago
Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory (CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published 2 days ago