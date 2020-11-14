Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards.

Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.