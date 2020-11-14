Preparation in place ahead of Cyclone Burevi in Kerala

Global  
 

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Cyclonic storm Burevi, which originated in southwest Bay of Bengal is moving west-northwestwards.

Parts of Kerala are likely to receive very heavy rainfall.

Cyclonic storm 'Burevi' is about 200 kms East-Southeast of PUMBAN, and likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03.

Eight teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and personnel of the Air Force and the Navy have been deployed for rescue and relief operations ahead of Cyclone Burevi.


'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector [Video]

'Cyclone Burevi' likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram on Dec 03, informs District Collector

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02 ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' Speaking to ANI in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on December 02, District Collector (DC) of Thiruvananthapuram, Dr Navjot Khosa said, "Cyclone Burevi will likely to hit Thiruvananthapuram district (December 03) tomorrow. We have asked all the fishermen to return and have completely banned fishing and regulated movement in hilly areas. We are expecting very high rainfall with wind speed of 75-80 kmph." "Yesterday, we had a special District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting with defence forces, who are stationed here. The unit heads of all these forces attended the meeting and we planned rescue, relief and search operation strategies for if the need should arise," she added. "People living along the coastline and those inhabiting the catchment areas of three dams in the district, and along the banks of rivers have all been put on high alert," Thiruvananthapuram DC further stated.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:56Published

PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

 PM Modi virtually discussed the cyclone situation with Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday.​​Vijayan informed the prime minister about the..
IndiaTimes

Bay of Bengal system intensifies into cyclone Burevi, to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4

 Fishermen out at sea have been advised by IMD to return to the coast, and suspend fishing operation until December 4.
DNA

IMD issues pre-cyclone watch for southern Tamil Nadu, Kerala

 The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during the next six hours.
DNA

IMD issues heavy rain alert in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh as depression in Bay of Bengal intensifies

 According to the meteorological department (IMD), a low-pressure area has formed in the Bay of Bengal which has now turned into a depression.
DNA

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': NDRF teams deployed in TN's low-lying areas

Two teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Thoothukudi ahead of cyclone 'Burevi' which is expected to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on December 04. 3 NDRF teams are also arrived at Tirunelveli to move towards low-lying areas. Teams of NDRF are also deployed at Kanyakumari, and Alappuzha in Kerala. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 2 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:27Published
Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu [Video]

Cyclone 'Burevi': Warning cage mounted at Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu

A cyclone warning cage was mounted at Pamban bridge in view of cyclonic storm 'Burevi'. Cyclone 'Burevi' will cross Sri Lankan coast close to Trincomalee on evening of December 02 and will emerge into Gulf of Mannar on December 03 morning. 'Burevi' will cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on early morning of December 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:11Published

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates [Video]

Cyclone Burevi to hit Tamil Nadu on Dec 4; NDRF teams on alert: Latest updates

A week after severe cylonic storm ‘Nivar’ battered the state of Tamil Nadu, now the state is bracing for cyclone ‘Burevi’. Cyclone ‘Burevi’ is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu between Kanyakumari and Pamban on the early morning of December 4, said India Meteorological Department. In view of the approaching cyclonic storm, a cyclone warning cage has been mounted on the Pamban bridge in Tamil Nadu. Some parts of Tamil Nadu are likely to witness rainfall on Thursday. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force have also been deployed in the low-lying areas. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:42Published

COVID-19: PM Modi praises armed forces for conducting rescue operations [Video]

COVID-19: PM Modi praises armed forces for conducting rescue operations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Longewala post in Jaisalmer on Diwali, praised armed forces and highlighted the active participation of Air Force and Navy in rescuing stranded people in other countries amid COVID. "While the Indian Armed Forces are capable of dealing with the enemies, they're at the forefront to help people during disasters. The role played by Air Force and Navy in rescuing people who were stranded in other countries due to COVID is praiseworthy," said PM Modi.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:25Published

Cyclone Burevi: Red alert issued for 4 Kerala districts; NDRF deployed in Tamil Nadu

 Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast amidst Pamban and Kanniyakumari between December 3 and 4.
DNA