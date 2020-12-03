American Taxpayers Can Deduct Charitable Contributions On 2020 Returns, Even Without Itemizing

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:40s - Published
The IRS estimates that nearly 90% of US taxpayers take the standard deduction instead of itemizing.

Under the new tax code, not itemizing made it virtually impossible to claim a tax deduction for contributions to charitable organizations.

But according to Business Insider, the pandemic relief CARES Act has a provision incentivizing Americans to help others in need.

It's an above-the-line charitable tax deduction.

Beginning with 2020 tax returns, taxpayers can claim up to $300 in cash contributions made by December 31 to charity as a deduction without itemizing.

The IRS says roughly 130 million American taxpayers could benefit by donating, as it reduces their taxable income.


