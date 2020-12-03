East Ridge Vandalism

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 2 weeks ago

Again it looks like a slingshot busting windows.

East Ridge police are investigating a round of vandalism against local businesses..

Police chief stan allen is warning businesses about a series of vandalism cases on ringgold road.

News 12's winston reed spoke with chief allen to help get the word out.

: the east ridge police department and 22 other businesses on ringgold road were vandalized in the months of october and november.

"there's been a rash of windows in businesses around broken out.

It appears to be some sort of projectile like maybe a marble."

"tis the season.

Crime seems to climb in the month of december come christmas time."

George miller, a collision body shop owner, makes it a mission to be extra careful around the holidays.

"normally this time of year we have to up our security at our place and make sure everything is top notch."

Standup: rock point auto sales' front window is shattered with a hole the size of a marble.

The store is one of 22 businesses target with vandalism but because none of the businesses have have surveillance cameras, police have no leads.

"they just haven't hit any place that has cameras yet.

If somebody does get their windows broken and they've got surveillance video, of course we'd love to have it."

If you have any information on these crimes, contact the east ridge police department.

Reporting in east ridge winston reed