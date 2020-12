Vanderbilt's Dr. Schaffner praises CDC quarantine revisions Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:58s - Published 3 minutes ago Vanderbilt's Dr. Schaffner praises CDC quarantine revisions Vanderbilt's Dr. William Schaffner, a global expert on infectious diseases, praised the CDC's new guidelines. "A lot of us have been hoping we get a good revision of quarantine," he said. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like