WCBI NEWS AT SIX - 12/02/2020

2 the state's largest hospital has no room for critical care patients.

In fact 31 people have been admitted to the jackson hospital - but have no place to go.

All adult icu beds are full.

All medical and surgical beds are full at the university of mississippi medical center in jackson.

In fact, dr. louann woodward, vice chancellor for u- m-m-c says the number of hospitalized covid patients in mississippi is at a new high.

And, woodward says the medical resources including nurses and therapists and beds are limited.

She says the staff is exhausted from the surge of seriously ill patients.

Mississippi's chief health officer, dr. thomas dobbs says the state is still heading to the worst of the cases.

His recommendation - stay home.

No weddings.

No funerals.

No social gatherings of any kind.

"so we are way higher in our daily case counts and our hospitalizations are going at a rate that is absolutely terrifying.

Um so where is this going to end?

Its not going to end at least for weeks if we keep everything perfect today its going to be a week or two before we even see an impact because we are still going to be processing everyone who has been exposed and who are going to get sick and who are going to die so without a doubt i think we are headed into the darkest period of the coronavirus for mississippi."

The recommendation the recommendation to avoid gatherings was sent as an alert today from the department of health to doctors, hospitals and clinics.

Mississippi has hit a record for new cases of coronavirus.

The state department of health is reporting 2,457 new cases today and 15 deaths.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 109.

Lowndes is reporting 58.

Other high counts include pontotoc with 39, winston with 32, monroe 30, and oktibbeha county with 29 new cases.

There are 1,057 covid-19 patients being treated in hospitals across the state.

250 are in icu and 142 on ventillators.

The record- breaking surge of covid-19 cases in mississippi comes at the same time as temperatures drop and we enter into cold and flu season.

That's why winston medical center is preparing their respiratory clinic to be one of the busiest clincs at the center.

Ceo paul black says the clinic is across the street from their main building and is a separate clinic just for people who come in with cold and flu symptoms. since symptoms like like fever, aching and coughing are shared by the flu, cold and covid- 19...patients at the center are tested for the coronavirus.

"they go through there and get tested for covid so they don't get in the general population of our clinics...the drop in the temperature, people are going back inside, getting closer together, not spreading out..that's what we're going to get."

Black says he hopes mask wearing and other social distancing habits will reduce the number of regular flu cases this season.

The united kingdom has green lit pfizer's covid vaccine..

And will start giving shots next week.

The u-s is expected to follow suit shortly -- but in the meantime, more grim predictions from health officials.

C-n-n's nick watt has the story.

A global first: the brits just authorized the pfizer-biontech covid-19 vaccine.

They might start vaccinating people next week.

Ugur sahin/biontech "we believe that it is really the start of the end of the pandemic."

December 10th: an fda panel meets.

U.s. authorization could come within days.

And then... general gustave perna/health and human services "distribution to the american people becomes immediate within 24 hours."

Gov.

Andrew cuomo/ new york "we expect if all safety and efficacy approvals are granted, those doses will arrive on december 15th."

Moderna's vaccine is about a week behind.

The plan: vaccinate 20 million americans in december, 30 million in january, 50 million in february.

By march first... moncef slaoui/chief advisor, operation warp speed 'we will have potentially immunized 100 million people, which is really more or less the size of the significant at-risk population."

Refrigerators are significant at-risk population."

Refrigerators are ready at airports and hospitals across the country.

Pfizer's vaccine must be stored at - 103?

Fahrenheit.

First in line for the limited supply: medical personnel and residents of long-term care facilities.

A cdc advisory panel just made that call.

Dr. amy compton- phillips/providence health system "we can do those via mass immunization events.

We can't use mass immunization events for every person in the us."

And it's two-doses.

Not easy.

Gonna take time.

Yes, this could be the start of the end.

But it is not the end.

Tuesday: 2,597 lives reported lost in this country.

The second highest total since all this began.

Dr. robert redfield/centers for disease control and prevention "december and january and february are gonna be rough times.

I actually believe they're gonna be the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."

Nearly 100,000 americans are now hospitalized.

An all-time high.

Dr. shannon tapia/geriatrician "we might not show it if we're interacting with you.

But it's so hard."

Some hospitals now maxed out.

Dr. jason mitchell/presbyter ian healthcare services albuquerque "we really truly are out of beds.

And it's not just the intensive care unit, it's all the medical beds as well."

From friday, there's a new overnight curfew in tucson, arizona.

San francisco is mulling an end to even outdoor dining.

One alaskan bistro just celebrated new years very early.

A socially- distanced dinner before restaurant restrictions kicked back in.

Top top columbus police are say there will be consequences for businesses and individuals who refuse to comply with covid-19 restrictions and mandates.

During a press conference today, police chief fred shelton said the police department has gotten several complaints from citizens about businesses not enforcing the mask mandate - with employees and customers.

The city imposed a mandate in october.

And on november 24th, governor tate reeves added lowndes county to ?his?

Executive order requiring masks in public.

Shelton says they are relying on businesses and individuals to comply, but if they refuse they will face fines.

If we can't get voluntary compliance, then that's part of when we have to step in.

We want people to understand that this is an executive order issued by the governor of the state of mississippi as well as a mandate issued from the city of columbus under that same executive order to make the pubic safe.

This is a public safety issue- not just an enforcement issue, but it is a public safety issue.

People are actually dying from the covid-19.

Shelton also says some businesses are also violating a mandate that prohibits the sell of alcohol after 11pm.

Fines associated with covid-19 restrictions range from 300 to 1,000 dollars.

First look stinger first look summary: areas of rain will develop thursday and continue into friday.

Between 1/3- 1" of rain is possible.

Drier air is going to win out for the weekend and most of next week.

Wednesday night: increasing clouds.

Not as cold.

Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Winds e 2-6 mph.

Thursday: cloudy with a 40% chance of rain showers.

Highs in the low 50s.

Winds ese 5-15 mph.

Serving others.

That is at the heart of the job serving others.

That is at the heart of the job done by law enforcement officers.

Today, starkville police officers talked about taking that service mindset into the community.

This is the spd intelligence led policing conference.

Held for the next two days at plymouth bluff, officers are talking about keys to service minded leaders.

Trust, diversity, and mentoring are all part of the job.

Reserve captain brian locke shared his leadership experience with other officers.

"you go through your day-to-day operations and you just start working and you forget about some of those things that are so important to you to make a good police officer, make a good leader.

So getting them out of their element, getting them in a different location is just a perfect opportunity to just remind folks.

And normally when you come out of a two-day conference like this, a lot of folks are just rejuvenated and you're just ready to go again."

Speakers talked with officers about integrity, courage and service above self, all part of building service minded leaders.

For the past 23 years...sonya brown has worked at the hardee's here in columbus and became well known for her incredible smile and ability to brighten anyone's day.

So members of the community decided to return the favor, presenting her with a certificate for a spa day and nearly two thousand dollars this morning.

Wcbi news reporter stephen pimpo was there to witness it and brings us the heartwarming story.

Hardee's employee sonya brown is famous in columbus for bringing joy to everyone she meets.

And with the holiday season well underway...a group of her satisfied customers decided it was time they return the favor.

"i cannot think of a person that is more deserving than she is."

Over 100 people came together to raise enough money to give sonya a spa day as well as 17 hundred dollars.

A group gathered outside the resturaunt wednesday morning to surprise her with the gifts.

"i didn't have no idea.

Espeea.

Espescially $1700?

I didn't have no idea.

The spa was what i needed but this is just icing on the cake."

Su: sonya has manned this drive through window for over 20 years...helping the people of columbus start their mornings with a smile.

"it's just hard to find people like that.

That touches everybody they come in contact with."

Columbus resident kathy perritt came up with the idea after seeing so many people on social media talking about what a special person sonya is.

"never in a million years did i think it would take off like it did."

Sonya left with tears of joy after receiving her gifts,which included all the wonderful things people had to say about her on social media.

"she's so kind and put a smile on my face real quick...she's just the most precious soul.

I mean, it just goes on and on."

I just can't believe it."

"the world needs more people like sonya."

In columbus...stephen pimpo...wcbi news "the world needs more people like sonya."

In columbus...stephen i just can't believe it."

"the world needs more people like sonya."

In columbus...stephen pimpo...wcbi news to give you an idea of exactly the type of person sonya is...she told us that she plans on using at least some of that money to bless someone else in need.

Stinger students from two tupelo elementary schools are getting an early christmas.

As wcbi's allie martin reports, the children were able to take a break from classes, to "shop with a cop" with a police escort from motorcycle officers nats students from lawhon and carver elementary schools were taken to the west main wal mart for a shopping spree nats this is the third annual "shop with a cop" each child is paired with a tupelo police officer.

"it was fun just walking around and getting a lot of stuff."

And seven year old jamari wright did just that.

"i got me power rangers, batman, toy story, and a robot and also, a bike."

Carver elementary first grader serenity cavin also had a full shopping cart.

Tell us what you got today?

"babies, cookies, toys."

What kind of toys?

"wake up daddy" what's that?

"you wake up your daddy" is it a game?

"wake up daddy" what's that?
"you wake up your daddy" is it a game?
"yeah

"we've looked forward to this for weeks just to see these children's eyes light up as they down the aisles looking for toys and other goodies, but "shop with a cop" is just as much fun for the police officers, who get to play the role of santa's helpers.

"we've looked forward to this for weeks just to see these children's eyes light up as they walk down aisles and trying to look and decide what they want, it does everyone's heart good and we really enjoy it."

Sharita wright tagged along on the shopping trip as her son jamari led deputy chief clayton through the aisles.

She says this year has been especially tough, so the shopping spree is a big help.

"i just want to thank you all and it's a blessing to receive this during this pandemic."

Students from lawndale and rankin elementary schools get to shop with a cop thursday morning.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news thursday morning.

In tupelo, allie martin, wcbi news the children are chosen for "shop with a cop" by their school counselors.

Cool lows in the spx open the drive for five continues for west point as the green wave prepare for a 5a title game with south half champs west jones.

It's hasn't been easy-peezy for west point.

A couple bumps in the road along the way losing back to back district games in the regular season to lake cormorant and grenada.

But it's something about the post season that brings the best out the green wave.

Now the team looks to cap the season off on a high note with a win over the mustangs.

"one thing about it, our guys have never stopped working hard.

There's no give up in us.

Our guys have that refuse to lose attitude and our practices show it.

We've had some really good practices.

Really physical practices.

A lot of teams this time of year worry about getting hurt.

I know the saying that if you worry about getting hurt, you'll get hurt.

It's business as usual.

I know our guys have done a great job responding throughout the year and getting better every game."

Kick off with west jones is set for saturday night at 7pm.

For calhoun city, the class 2a north half champs have come a long way to reach this point in the season.

The wildcats entered the season with first year head coach m.d.

Jennings calling the shots!

The young team struggled at the start....dropping their first 2 games of the season.

But now!

The city boys are winners of 10 straight.....most recently defeating east union 22-14.

Coach jennings credits their success to the team trusting not only in himself and his staff....but trusting in one another as a team.

"once the kids realized i was going to try my best to put them in positions to be successful and once i gained the trust of the kids, they'll start to understand and they'll listen.

That was probably the biggest obstacle."

"he has a relationship with all the guys.

A really good relationship.

He'll tell you what to do.

He's been at the highest level so you're really going to listen to him and what he says.

It's really been great from there."

I would definitely agree jackson!

Another team making the trip to jackson this weekend.....the noxubee county tigers!

Helping lead the way is our player of the week, senior running back bobby shanklin!

You would have thought bobby's last name was brown instead of shanklin the way he was dancing on the field friday night.

Shanklin rushed for 100 yards....3 rushing touchdowns and a 52 yard receiving td!

He gives props to the big guys up front for his big night!

"i couldn't do it without my o-line.

They did a good job that night.

We had threats at receiving so that opened up the running lanes for me.

A good game plan coming into it.

The plays for their defense for the offense to open up run lanes for me to capitalize off of.

I'll just remember that i had a good game for my last game on that field right there!"

That you did bobby!

Noxubee county plays for the 3a state title at 11 a- m friday and in roughly 30 minutes....hail state womne's hoops hit the hardwood tonight to play university of new orleans.

Msu looks to remain undefeated with a win.

We'll have highlights from the game later tonight on wcbi sports at 10!

When we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

