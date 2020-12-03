Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:00s - Published 1 week ago

Google announced best apps, games on Google Play Store in 2020

The search giant Google recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020.

According to Mashable, Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials".

Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India.

Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country.

InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety and Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India.