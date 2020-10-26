|
Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG
Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25Published
Neymar and Marquinhos put Manchester United’s progression into the last 16 of the Champions League...
SoccerNews.com - Published
'Old Trafford can hold 23k fans safely'
Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche says Old Trafford is ready to hold around 23,500 fans for matches safely and in-line with government social distancing guidelines.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published
