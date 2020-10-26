Neymar strikes twice as PSG win at Old Trafford

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:54s - Published
Neymar scores twice and Fred sent off as Paris St Germain beat 10-man Manchester United 3-1 in the Champions League.


Man Utd beaten by PSG as last-16 hopes go to final group game

 Manchester United's Champions League campaign is hanging in the balance as two goals from Neymar help Paris St-Germain win at Old Trafford.
BBC News
Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Champions League match preview: Manchester United v PSG

Manchester United are looking to qualify for the Champions League last 16 withone match to play as they face last year's finalists Paris St Germain.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle

PSG train at Old Trafford ahead of United battle

PSG finalise training prep ahead of crucial UCL match at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:49Published

Barca presidential candidate wants Neymar - Friday's gossip

 Barca presidential candidate wants Neymar, Lyon drop Arsenal target Aouar, Man Utd retain Dembele hope, plus more.
BBC News
PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

PSG revive Champions League chances with Neymar penalty

An early Neymar penalty revives Paris St Germain's hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout phase with a 1-0 win over RB Leipzig.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:52Published

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG facing one of the world's greatest challenges at Old Trafford - Tuchel

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel believes his side are facing one of the game's greatest challenges as they aim for a UCL win at Manchester United.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:55Published

Ronaldo scores 750th career goal in Juventus win as Frappart makes history

 Cristiano Ronaldo scores his 750th career goal as Juventus beat Dynamo Kyiv, a match refereed by Stephanie Frappart who made Champions League history.
BBC News

'As surprising as it is disappointing' - Man City angry at Porto newsletter

 Manchester City are furious about a newsletter sent out by Porto following Tuesday's Champions League match.
BBC News

Manchester United 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain: Fred sees red as Neymar strikes twice

Neymar and Marquinhos put Manchester United’s progression into the last 16 of the Champions League...
SoccerNews.com - Published


United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

United's Cavani ready to face old club PSG despite FA probe

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani is ready to face ex-club PSG despite the furore over his social media post.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:57Published
Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Fernandes double helps United avenge Istanbul defeat

Bruno Fernandes scores a double to help Manchester United topple Istanbul Basaksehir at Old Trafford in the Champions League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:47Published
'Old Trafford can hold 23k fans safely'

'Old Trafford can hold 23k fans safely'

Manchester United Chief Operating Officer Collette Roche says Old Trafford is ready to hold around 23,500 fans for matches safely and in-line with government social distancing guidelines.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:28Published