100+ COVID Cases, 9 Deaths At Nursing Home

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

A coronavirus outbreak hit the El Reposo nursing home in Florence, resulting in nine residents dying from the virus and an alarming multitude of residents and staff becoming infected.

The vaccine.

A coronavirus outbreak hit a nursing home in florence.

Nine residents died from the virus... and more cases have been reported among more than 100 staff and residents.

Waay31's breken terry spoke with a mother whose son is in the facility and became infected with coronavirus.

Breken?

I spoke with doris creasy.

Her son, bradley, has lived at el reposo for 28 years.

She told me she knows staff members at el reposo are doing everything they can to keep residents safe.

Creasy- they called and said he had been diagnosed with corona and i had me a little pity party and i cried.

I just broke down because he is completely handicapped.

Creasy said when you're sick you need your mom, but because of coronavirus guidelines she couldn't be there.

Creasy- not being able to go and sit with him while he was sick was really really hard.

Creasy said el reposo hasn't been allowing full on visits inside.

She said the staff have done a great job of updating families.

Creasy- i think they have done everything they could do.

They followed all the cdc guidelines they've done all they can do.

I have no problem whatsoever with where he is and how they've cared for him.

Creasy said here at el reposo everyone is like family and losing nine residents to the virus not only impacts the families but employees too.

Creasy- i know that's how they feel.

I've seen it with my own eyes how much they love and care for these residents.

Creasy's son bradley has made a full recovery from the virus.

The state has done three onsite infection surveys of el reposo, and in all of those surveys there were no infection control defenciences.

The albama department of public health says - to date - more than 75-hundred long term care facility residents have tested positive for covid-19.

More than 38-hundred long term care facility employees have contracted the virus.

That's out of the more than 12-thousand confirmed cases among healthcare workers across