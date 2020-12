Gwen Stefani will marry Blake Shelton in a chapel on the grounds of their ranch Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:54s - Published 4 minutes ago Gwen Stefani will marry Blake Shelton in a chapel on the grounds of their ranch Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will tie the knot in a chapel which has been built on the grounds of their Oklahoma ranch, as sources say they're set to marry early next year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend