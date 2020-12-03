Lady Gaga And Oreo To Release A Special Limited Edition Cookie

Lady Gaga will be treating her fans to a sweet treat this holiday season.

The musician has teamed up with the makers of Oreos to release a collaborative cookie.

The pop star and cookie company will release a line of cookies inspired by her feel-good dance album "Chromatica." The pair have announced "the Sing It With Oreo," which will feature a pink cookie with green filling.

The limited-edition cookies will be available in six-cookie packs at grocery and convenience stores in January.

Fans can sign up for the "Lady Gaga x Oreo Stan Club" next month to notified when the full-size packs are available.