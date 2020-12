Couple dies days apart after getting COVID-19 Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:32s - Published 6 minutes ago An Upstate couple died days apart after testing positive for COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend YOU’LL ONLY SEE ON WYFF NEWS.THEY ELOPED AND WENT TO OKLAHOMATAKING TIME TO REFLECT ON HOWTHE MARRIAGE ALL BEGAN FOR EDNAAND LEE REEDUS 66 YEARS, THEYSTUCK TOGETHER AND NOW THEIRDAUGHTER TANA JOHNSON ISSADDENED BY THE WAY THEIR UNIONON EARTH ENDED TO HAVE THEMLEAVE.AND SUCH A THE HORRIBLE FASHIONYOU KNOW, IT’S THAT IS SOMETHINGI’M JUST NOT GOING TO GET OVERJOHNSON SAYS EDNA AND LEE CAMEDOWN WITH COVID-19 IN OCTOBER.SHE SAYS THE VIRUS WORSE ANDLEE’S PARKINSON’S AND EDNA’SALREADY DAMAGED KIDNEYS.THIS IS HELL.THIS IS HELL ON EARTH FAMILYSAYS EDNA PASSED AWAY ONNOVEMBER 14TH IN JUST FOUR DAYSLATER LEE DIED, ESPECIALLY INSINCE THEIR RETIREMENT.THEY BECAME SO DEPENDENT ON ONEANOTHER.THAT YOU KNOW LEAVING TOGETHER.IT WAS NOTHING THAT I WOULDN’THAVE EXPECTED EDNA AND LEA LEAVEBEHIND THREE KIDS IN FIVEGRANDCHILDREN ONE GRANDCHILDSHARED WHAT SHE LEARNED FROM THETO YOU GET UP AND YOU LOVE ANDYOU TAKE CARE OF PEOPLE IN THEMATTER.WHAT NO MATTER HOW YOU FEEL YOUJUST DO WHAT YOU HAVE TO DO TOCARE FOR ANOTHER PERSON A LEGACYLEFT BEHIND.THEY NEVER GAVE UP ON LIFE ANDLOVE AND POURING IN ANDERSON