COVID precautions can keep workers healthy to care for us all

Hospital Workers, Senior Living Communities Prepare For First Phase Of COVID Vaccine PlanOn Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis released the state's three phase plan for distributing a COVID-19 vaccine once it is approved.
Public health projects limited vaccine doses, not all health care workers may get the first doseThe United States is still waiting for approval from the FDA for a COVID-19 vaccine. 23ABC's Alex Bell has the details on the status of the county's COVID-19 vaccination plan and when one doctor thinks..
2 People Report Allergic Reactions To COVID Vaccine In U.K.Several thousand high risk individuals have taken the vaccine, but now health authorities in Britain are reporting two health care workers who received the vaccine experience significant allergic..