Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:29s - Published
U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.


Biden transition: Trump's grievances feed menacing undertow after US election

 The last throes of Donald Trump's presidency have turned ugly — even dangerous.Death threats are on the rise. Local and state election officials are being..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump continues to claim election was stolen from him

 President Trump is continuing to claim, without evidence, that there was voter fraud in the 2020 election. CBS White House correspondent Ben Tracy discusses the..
CBS News

Covid-19 coronavirus: Trump 'livid' that US was not first country to approve Pfizer jab

 President Donald Trump summoned the head of the United States vaccine regulator to the White House amid frustration that America had not moved faster with..
New Zealand Herald

Attorney General Barr contradicts Trump, says no evidence of widespread election fraud

 Attorney General William Barr said the Justice Department has not found evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. This contradicts President..
CBS News

Redacted court documents show DOJ investigating "lobbying scheme" for possible White House pardon

 The Department of Justice is investigating a possible "secret lobbying scheme" where certain people allegedly "acted as lobbyists" in order to get a White House..
CBS News

Eye Opener: CDC weighs in on vaccine distribution priorities

 A CDC panel has recommended that front-line health care workers as well as those living and working in long-term care facilities should be first to receive a..
CBS News
Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud [Video]

Barr sees no sign of major U.S. vote fraud

[NFA] U.S. Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday (December 1) the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in last month’s election, even as President Donald Trump kept up his flailing legal efforts to reverse his defeat. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:57Published

Trump, in Video From White House, Delivers a 46-Minute Diatribe on the ‘Rigged’ Election

 The president posted a recording on social media of what he said “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.” It was filled with false allegations..
NYTimes.com

Trump Hints at Another Act in Four Years, Just Like Grover Cleveland

 The president is eying a comeback in 2024 aimed at making him the only person other than Cleveland to win another term after losing the White House.
NYTimes.com

The Kraken: What is it and why has Trump's ex-lawyer released it?

How a lawsuit from an ex-Trump lawyer full of baseless voter fraud claims went viral.
BBC News - Published

President Trump pushes baseless voter fraud claims as more of his campaign lawsuits fail

President Trump is still refusing to accept the results of the 2020 election, casting false doubt on...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


Trump has more or less stopped talking about the pandemic, as the CDC predicts the US could hit 300,000 deaths before Christmas

Since Joe Biden won the 2020 election, President Trump has used the majority of his public speeches...
Business Insider - Published


Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state [Video]

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state [Video]

Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting no substantial changes after the state's second..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published