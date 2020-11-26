Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney General William Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud that could change the outcome.

The president is eying a comeback in 2024 aimed at making him the only person other than Cleveland to win another term after losing the White House.

The president posted a recording on social media of what he said “may be the most important speech I’ve ever made.” It was filled with false allegations..

