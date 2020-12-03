Virtual beauty boot camp boost teens’ confidence

When Blushington Makeup & Beauty lounge shut down their locations across the country, they made a genius pivot.

Online Makeup classes for all ages and a Beauty Boot Camp for teens and tweens!

Each session is custom-designed to what the 'campers' want to learn.

So think, YouTube beauty videos with the ability to interact with the artist!

Glam Lab’s Jo Trupp chats with the company’s CEO as well as teens who took the popular class.

She even checked out a session herself!