Here's how you can make this Giving Tuesday the biggest one ever

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 22:26s
For many the end of Thanksgiving means the start of the holiday shopping season—but this year, consider giving back to those that need it most.

From a non-profit that employs individuals on the Autism spectrum to an organization that makes Christmas dreams come true for families in need, here are just a few of the many non-profits that are in need of your support this holiday season so that they can continue to do what they do best—help people who need it most.

For more information about the non-profits featured in this episode, visit:Spectrum Designs: www.spectrumdesigns.orgAggregate Hearts: www.facebook.com/AggregateHeartsChildren’s Transplant Initiative: cti-tx.orgDear Santa Society: www.dearsantasoc...

Watch full episodes of More In Common online at ABC.

