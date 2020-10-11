Global  
 

Empowering Stories, Empowered Girls: Meet the inspiring women of Rebel Girls

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 06:36s
Celebrate International Day of the Girl with @RebelGirls on Oct.

11 at the first ever Rebel Girls United Rally - a virtual, play-based event featuring a diverse group of all female celebrities, change-makers, and thought-leaders different parts of the world!

Register at rally.rebelgirls.com.

#RebelGirlsUnited

