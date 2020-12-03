Video Credit: KDRV - Published 8 minutes ago

Caveman Bowl in Grants Pass says it will have to lay off its employees because of the 'extreme risk' restrictions.

a grants pass bowling alley says it will have to lay off employees because of the 'extreme risk' restrictions.

Caveman bowl owner kevin croucher says his 14 employees will have to find jobs somewhere else.

He says they can file for unemployment, but doesn't know how long it will last.

Croucher says he's frustrated with the restrictions and wants his employees back.

He says he can't compensate them in the meantime.

"no, i have zero income coming in.

I have nothing, nothing i can do about it.

I still have bills coming in.

I still have a mortgage payment; i still have a power payment.

You know, i have to keep the place going as far as i have to pay all the bills.

So, the bills are coming in with no revenue."

Croucher says the financial strain won't shut his