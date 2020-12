'They Were All Very Brave': Mom, 2 Kids Rescued From Balcony During Fire Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:12s - Published 2 minutes ago 'They Were All Very Brave': Mom, 2 Kids Rescued From Balcony During Fire A fast moving fire forced a family of three onto their balcony in the South End Wednesday morning. WBZ-TV's Lisa Gresci reports. 0

